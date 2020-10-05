Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, went missing in September 2019 — but the authorities didn’t find out until late November of that same year. Now, new details about their disappearance have to come to light.

Melanie Gipp was worried about JJ’s safety after she received some concerning calls from Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. In November 2019, Rexburg Police in Idaho conducted a welfare check on Vallow’s adopted son, JJ. However, Vallow told authorities her son was with Gipp in Arizona.

After authorities left, Gipp revealed that Daybell called her to tell her not to answer the phone if police tried to contact her. As a result, Gipp testified that Vallow asked her to lie and tell the cops JJ was with her and they were going to see a movie.

“She asked me to just pick up my phone and take a picture of random kids to make it look like it was JJ,” Gipp said in court. “I was not OK with it because she told something to the police that was not true. I had a really bad feeling in my stomach, and I felt very shooken [sic] up by it.”

On December 8, Gipp recorded a phone call with Vallow and her husband, where she asked them how their youngest son was doing. “Is JJ safe?” she asked.

“He is safe and happy,” Vallow replied. “I love you with all my heart, and I have forever, and I will always love you.”

“I appreciate those words, but if you really love me, you wouldn’t have told the police that I had JJ with me,” Gipp said. “That’s not what a friend does.”

“We know that they knew that the kids were not alive at that point,” Morgan Loew, a CBS News consultant told 48 Hours. “We know that they knew that those kids were not OK. We know they were lying when they said the kids were fine.”

“Melanie Gibb is critical to this investigation,” Loew said. “Melanie Gibb was the key to getting Lori arrested to begin with.”

After a six-month investigation, authorities found the two children buried in a shallow grave on her husband’s property. At the time of the conversation, it’s believed that the two kids were already buried below ground.

According to The Sun, Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, moved the bodies of the two kids from the apartment in September 2019. Cox ultimately ended up dying from a blood clot in his lungs in December 2019.

While the cops were looking for the kiddos, Vallow went away to Hawaii with her new husband, who is a former gravedigger turned author.