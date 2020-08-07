In another development to Daisy Coleman’s suicide, her mother has revealed that she had been concerned about how her daughter had been feeling shortly before her suicide. However, even a wellness check couldn’t prevent Daisy from taking her life.

Daisy, whose featured in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy died by suicide Tuesday night in Lakewood, Colorado.

A spokesperson for the Lakewood PD, John Romero, said that Daisy was in an apartment at around 4 PM when officers were called in for a wellness check at what was thought to be a “possible suicide party” at the apartment.

AARON HERNANDEZ DOCUMENTARY ‘KILLING FIELDS’ ATTEMPTS TO UNCOVER THE TRUTH ABOUT THE LATE NFL STAR: QUESTIONS IT ANSWERS

According to a source, the distress call was made by Daisy’s mother Melinda Coleman — the police department in their response to the call sent paramedics and agents who are trained to prevent such a crisis.

Daisy spoke to the agents for over an hour and gave no indication of her wanting to harm herself. Consequently, she was cleared by the team and they saw no legal reason to hold her citing her mental health.

LAUREN LONDON AND FAMILY GET EMOTIONAL DURING NIPSEY HUSSLE’S MEMORIAL SERVICE

It was then found out that the police received another call later that evening at 8:30 pm from Daisy’s female friend who reported that the 23-year-old fatally shot herself with a pistol.

Daisy, featured in the 2016 Netflix documentary which followed her life as she dealt with trauma surrounding her alleged sexual assault in 2012 at the age of 14, and the hostile reaction she received from her community in Missouri when the court did not prosecute anyone in the case.

Following the incident, Melinda took to Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 4, writing, among other things, that her daughter never quite recovered “from what those boys did to her”.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).