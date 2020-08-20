Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has broken several bones and will require surgery after a motorcycle accident in California.

The husband to actress Kristen Bell revealed during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast how the incident happened.

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards. I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

And that is when the tragedy struck.

“I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard.” When officials arrived at the scene, “they really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin,” he explained.

Not one to quit that easily, Shepard went on to complete two more sessions of racing before the pain became unbearable. He decided that it would be best to visit the emergency room the next day.

“I’ve been at the hospital for seven hours today. The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle’s broken in three places, and I need surgery,” he revealed.

Shepard broke four fingers a couple of months ago, and while they all healed, this incident saw him re-breaking one of them.

“I might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020,” he joked.