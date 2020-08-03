Dylan Sprouse has been cast in the upcoming movie After We Collided, and the trailer is enough to make jaws drop. The steamy and complicated romance between Tessa and Hardin is made more chaotic with the new love triangle between Sprouse’s character, Trevor, and Tessa.

After We Collided is the sequel to the One Direction fanfiction novel, After, written by Anna Todd, which was turned into a movie in 2019. The fanfiction, based on Harry Styles, stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the toxic couple you don’t want to root for but have to because of the lust and chemistry between the two characters.

The erotic fanfiction story poses Styles as “bad boy” Hardin. While the “Sign Of The Times” singer’s real persona does not match this character’s identity at all, the play on Styles’ looks makes Hardin out to be an angelic looking man who all girls are drawn to.

The sequel will pick up where the After story ended. Tessa Young, a young and naive college student, falls for Hardin Scott, a misguided student who can’t run away from his daddy issues nor stop causing destruction everywhere he goes. The Suite Life On Deck star plays Tessa’s co-worker who Hardin hates.

27-year-old Sprouse announced on Instagram last August that he can’t wait to “bring f**king Trevor to life.” The Vampire Diaries actress, Candice King, will also be starring in After We Collided, playing Kimberly.

The film’s Instagram account, @aftermovie, which has more than 2.7M followers, gives viewers constant updates and videos of the actors talking about the upcoming movie.

The page also shows the cast behind the scenes, and offers small bits of the trailer for the soon to be released movie.

Some of the posts include Sprouse trying a mayo, peanut butter, banana sandwich during filming…and enjoying it, as well as an unshaved Sprouse checking in with fans during the quarantine time.

After We Collided is said to be released on October 2, 2020.