Ellie Goulding has been working on her fitness! The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off her toned physique on August 18. “There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture,” the singer captioned a photo of herself flaunting her rock solid abs while wearing biker shorts and a sports bra at the gym. “Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity.”

“To me, it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person),” she continued. “When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I’ve overcome, keeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape.”



The ‘Burn’ songstress noted that she has “no extraordinary athletic ability” and “was crap at sports as a kid,” but she has “pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it.”

BODY ENVY! ELLIE GOULDING IS A BABE IN A BIKINI IN MIAMI — SEE THE PHOTOS!

“As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing … even a small walk or jog,” she suggested. “P.S. — I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started — I am with you.”

Of course, Goulding’s fans couldn’t help but comment on the inspiring message. One person wrote, “Yess well done! Love this!” while another echoed, “Legend! So proud of you.” A third user added, “You are the definition of a powerful woman.”

The U.K. native — who recently released her new album, Brightest Blue, in July 2020 — got candid as to why she didn’t make an album for quite some time. “The past five years have been really poignant in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight on August 19. “I spent my 20s pretty much in mad chaos. I don’t remember much of it. I think I blurred a lot of it out.”

BARING ALL! THE HOTTEST SWIMSUIT BODIES ARE REVEALED AS EVERYONE FROM ARIEL WINTER TO BEYONCE STRIPS DOWN!

Following her Delirium World Tour in 2017, Goulding “parted ways with my management” and “moved to New York,” where she “went through quite a few changes.”

“So I really decided to take a bunch of time off,” she explained. “I needed it. I needed to reflect on everything. I needed to figure out who I was without all that stuff in the background, touring and madness and celebrity-ness and all that stuff. I had to become a human that wasn’t just a touring robot.”

“I spent a bunch of time by myself in New York,” she revealed. “I would go for lots of walks. I got to know a few people, but not really. I just spent a lot of time by myself. That really made me question things and question my independence and how little I had of it. I wanted to become this strong, empowered female.”

‘EXTRA’ HOT! TV HOST JENNIFER LAHMERS SHOWS OFF HER AMAZING BIKINI BODY AT THE BEACH

Despite not being able to play music for her fans at venues, Goulding — who is married to Caspar Jopling — is grateful that people are connecting with her tunes during quarantine. “I am getting lots of messages of support and people liking individual tracks,” she gushed. “I’m just lucky that I got to release an album. I’m just so glad I got to put it out.”