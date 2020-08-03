Frank Ocean’s brother, Ryan Breaux, 18, was killed in a fiery car crash early Sunday, August 2.

Ryan was with his classmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, 20, when the vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire around 1:30 a.m., reported

CBS Los Angeles.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying that the vehicle “appeared to leave the roadway and collide[d] with a tree in the center media” just north of Skeleton Canyon Circle on Westlake Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s office said. “The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

CBS Los Angeles also reported that the vehicle “was severely damaged” and “cut in half on impact.” It is unclear who was driving the car, described as a Tesla, at the time of the accident, but the authorities told the news outlet that speed looks to have played a factor in the role of the crash.

Local authorities did not immediately identify the young men, but friends of the two who were gathering at a memorial placed near the crash site reportedly confirmed that the crash involved Ocean’s brother.

Friends of Breaux and Bishop began posting their condolences and memories of the young men on social media. Including actor Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris Brosnan, 19.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” captioned Brosnan alongside a photo of Breaux on Instagram.

Brosnan continued “You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth. I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever.”

Breaux and Bishop went to school together at the Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, where they graduated in 2019.

Breaux was always supportive of his brother’s music and one of his biggest fans. When Breaux’s mother Katonya was asked in a 2017 interview with Billboard if she was son Frank Ocean’s No. 1 fan, Katonya hesitated then said, “I would definitely..so..well, maybe Ryan. Ryan will put those songs on repeat 50 times a day.”

Breaux would often tweet about Frank’s new music and other projects he was working on. Breaux even appeared on ‘Futura Free,” the final track on Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

Ocean, who was born Christopher Edwin Breaux, has not publicly addressed the incident.