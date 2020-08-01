Rest in peach Naya Rivera. On June 24, the Glee star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to her death certificate.

The official document, filed in Ventura County, California and obtained by PEOPLE, confirms that the 33-year-old cause of death was “drowning” and states that she died within a matter of “[minutes].”

No other significant conditions contributed to her death and according to the autopsy, Rivera had no no drugs or alcohol were found in her system either.

Other celebrities laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park include Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Paul Walker, Nipsey Hussle, Lucille Ball, Brittany Murphy, John Ritter and more.

The actress was confirmed dead on July 13, five days after she disappeared during a trip to Lake Piru in Southern California. She was reported missing after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. According to Page Six, the boy from Rivera's marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was found alone and asleep on the pontoon, wrapped in a towel and wearing his life jacket. He told authorities he and his mom had gone swimming, and that she'd boosted him onto the deck from behind. He then looked back and saw her disappear under the water.

On Thursday, Netflix also confirmed a Deadline report that the raven-haired beauty will make a posthumous appearance on a previously recorded episode of Sugar Rush, a baking competition show. Rivera serves as a guest judge alongside the show’s host Hunter March and professional chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo on a season three episode debuting July 31. The episode is dedicated to the late actress and is believed to be her final TV appearance.

Rivera is best known for her breakthrough role as lesbian cheerleader Santana Lopez on on Fox’s Glee and appeared in several films including At the Devil’s Door and Mad Families. In 2016 she published a memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.