Ghislaine Maxwell is begging a federal court judge to keep a deposition detailing intimate details of her sex life under seal. An attorney for Maxwell writes in a memorandum submitted to the court on Monday that the deposition is “is full of ‘personal information which might lead to annoyance or embarrassment if unsealed.'”

Maxwell is currently behind bars awaiting trial on multiple charges, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. At the same time, multiple victims of her ex-boyfriend and boss Jeffrey Epstein have come forward to claim that they were also sexually assaulted by Maxwell. That is why many of those women would like to see the unsealed deposition, in which “the only authorized questions were eight topics that either ‘related to [Ms. Maxwell’s] own sexual activity’ or ‘her knowledge of the sexual activity of others.'”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TOOK NUDE PHOTOS OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S UNDERAGE VICTIM

The most recent unsealed deposition in the case was that of John “Juan” Alessi. He worked for Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion, and claimed that he witnessed Maxwell taking photos of underage girls. “I know that she went out and took pictures in the pool, because later I would see them at the desk or at the house; and nude, 99.9 percent of the time they were topless,” stated Alessi while under oath.

Alessi admitted that he had not spoken to Maxwell in a decade while being deposed, but did vividly recall where she kept her trove of photos. “Yes, there was an album, because I knew, when I clean out the desk, I have to put everything in the house back together. Sometimes I saw these albums, and there were pictures of girls at the pool,” he told lawyers for Maxwell and the plaintiff in the case, Virginia Roberts. That admission backed up the claims of a Jane Doe who stated in a previously unsealed deposition that Maxwell was producing child pornography.

At least one of Alessi’s claims in his deposition did contradict recent statements he has made about Maxwell. He said under oath that he was never asked to bring girls to the mansion by Maxwell, but in an interview with the Mirror earlier this year, he spoke about driving Maxwell around Palm Beach in search of victims. He also referred to Maxwell as “the devil” in that interview. “The FBI needs to talk to Ghislaine,” Alessi had said. “She knows more than anyone. Whole days she spent recruiting girls. I was driving. I wish I had known what for.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN OWNED COLORADO SKI CHALET THAT SOLD FOR $24 MILLION AFTER HIS DEATH

Maxwell’s deposition was taken after she was sued by Roberts back in 2015 for defamatory statements she made in the press. Roberts was not only sexually assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein, but also has claimed to be trafficked to men around the world, including Prince Andrew. She ultimately made her escape after the pair sent her on a trip to Thailand for massage training, and to bring home a new underage victim.

Roberts filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2015, years after the sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months for soliciting a minor for sex. Maxwell managed to fly under the radar during that investigation, but that all changed when Roberts filed her suit identifying Maxwell as the woman who recruited her and then raped her for years. After Maxwell repeatedly denied this claim, Roberts sued her for defamation. That case was eventually settled out of court, but did result in the perjury charge Maxwell is facing in the current case against her in the Southern District of New York.

