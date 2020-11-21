Ghislaine Maxwell photographed the girls who came to Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion and then kept their pictures in an album, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

John “Juan” Alessi, a man who worked for Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion from 1991-2006, revealed the existence of these photos and confirmed that the girls in Maxwell’s pictures were almost all topless. In a 2016 deposition, he stated:

JA: I know that she went out and took pictures in the pool, because later I would see them at the desk or at the house; and nude, 99.9 percent of the time they were topless.

Q: They were European girls.

JA: Yes.

Q: Is that truthful testimony?

JA: It is truthful.

Q: Okay. So it’s true that 99.9 percent of the photographs that Ms. Maxwell would take were, in your words, nude, they were topless?

JA: Topless, not nude. Topless.

Alessi also said in his deposition that he had not spoken to Maxwell in a decade, but he did vividly recall where she kept her trove of photos. “Yes, there was an album, because I knew, when I clean out the desk, I have to put everything in the house back together. Sometimes I saw these albums, and there were pictures of girls at the pool.”

This confirms the claims of a Jane Doe who said Maxwell was producing child pornography in a deposition that was unsealed back in July.

Alessi does, however, contradict himself in this deposition, saying he was only ever asked to bring girls to the home at the request of Epstein, and never Maxwell. In an interview with The Mirror earlier this year, he spoke about driving Maxwell around Palm Beach in search of victims. He also referred to Maxwell as “the devil” in that interview.

“The FBI needs to talk to Ghislaine,” Alessi had said. “She knows more than anyone. Whole days she spent recruiting girls. I was driving. I wish I had known what for.”

There will be more unsealed documents in this case on Monday, including two depositions. Maxwell continues to fight their release from behind bars.

Maxwell’s unsealed deposition was released last month. It was taken after she was sued by Virginia Roberts back in 2015 for defamatory statements she made in the press. Roberts was not only sexually assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein, but also has claimed to be trafficked to men around the world, including Prince Andrew. She ultimately made her escape after the pair sent her on a trip to Thailand for massage training, and to bring home a new underage victim.

Roberts filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, shortly before his release from prison following a sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months for soliciting a minor for sex. Maxwell managed to fly under the radar during that investigation, but that all changed when Roberts filed her suit identifying Maxwell as the woman who recruited her and then raped her for years. She reiterated this again in court documents when she joined the class action suit objecting to Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal.