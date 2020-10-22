Ghislaine Maxwell spent a good portion of her April 2016 deposition not answering questions. There were the approximately 50 times that she could not recall the facts of a situation or the other 50 times when she flat out refused to answer the questions being asked of her by Virginia Roberts‘ lawyer. And there was also the time that Maxwell, 58, got so angry that she pounded her fists and sent the court reporter’s computer flying off the table.

That last scene was revealed in a separate court filing obtained by OK!, in which Roberts’ lawyer Sigrid McCawley details the incident. She also responded to the hissy fit at the time, stating: “I am going to put on the record, Ms. Maxwell very inappropriately and very harshly pounded our law firm table in an inappropriate manner. I ask she take a deep breath, and calm down. I know this is a difficult position but physical assault or threats is not appropriate, so no pounding, no stomping, no, that’s not appropriate.”

Maxwell then asks for the record to note that she “did not hurt anyone” while her lawyer responds to McCawley by stating: “Stop, you made your record, there is no dent in the table. I don’t see any chips. Can we take a break now.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FORGETS THAT PRINCE ANDREW MET VIRGINIA ROBERTS AT HER HOME IN DEPOSITION

The topic that sent Maxwell off on this tangent was Roberts’ night with Prince Andrew. Maxwell said she could not recall if Roberts was on that trip, went to London, or stayed at Maxwell’s house. That is when McCawley produced the now-infamous photo of Roberts, Andrew and Maxwell, all three smiling at her London pad. That was followed by flight logs showing that Maxwell and Roberts had travelled together at the time.

Maxwell then erupted, yelling: “First of all, we can all agree here, all of you sitting here that the lies that you perpetrated in the press that [Roberts] was 15 and we should all agree now that that is fake, a lie that was perpetrated between all of you to make the story more exciting, can we agree on that?”

Her breaking point comes when McCawley calmly replies, “That is not my question.” Maxwell then slams her fists into the table and screams: “Can we agree she was not the age she said and you put that in the press, that is obviously, manifestly, absolutely, totally a lie.”

The unsealed deposition was taken after Maxwell was sued by Roberts back in 2015 for defamatory statements she made in the press. Roberts was not only sexually assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein, but also trafficked to men around the world, including Andrew. She ultimately made her escape after the pair sent her on a trip to Thailand for massage training, and to bring home a new underage victim.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL SAYS EPSTEIN NEVER GOT MASSAGE FROM A MINOR IN UNSEALED DEPOSITION

Roberts filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, shortly before his release from prison following a sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months for soliciting a minor for sex. Maxwell managed to fly under the radar during that investigation, but that all changed when Roberts filed her suit identifying Maxwell as the woman who recruited her and then raped her for years. She reiterated this again in court documents when she joined the class action suit objecting to Epstein’s sweetheart deal in late 2014.

It was just a few days later that Maxwell responded through press agent Ross Gow, who said Roberts’ statement “against Ghislaine Maxwell are untrue”, that the statements were “shown to be untrue” and that her “claims are obvious lies.” Roberts was able to produce mountains of evidence in the form of photos, journals, medical records, and more, all of which were kept under seal for years.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Maxwell eventually settled the complaint out of court, most likely with funds supplied to her by Epstein. She now faces criminal charges in the same court without the help of Epstein or his money. Her attempts to get cash from his estate to fuel her defense has been routinely denied by Epstein’s executors, forcing her to file a suit seeking compensation in the Virgin Islands. In that suit, she states that Epstein promised to bankroll her for life prior to his death.