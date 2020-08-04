Heidi Klum was quick to clear her name after a document from the current criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell was made public. The supermodel’s name was mentioned in a transcript of a phone call between Virginia Roberts Giuffreand her attorneys back in 2011.

Giuffre, one of the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, claimed she saw supermodel Klum and other celebrities traveling on Epstein’s private jet.

Klum’s lawyer, Daniel S. Passman, told E! News “Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them… The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.”

The former Project Runway host and America’s Got Talent judge told PEOPLE magazine ” I have been watching the news and see that I have been mistakenly named as a passenger on one of Mr. Epstein’s flights. I did not know Mr. Epstein and therefore have never been on his planes, at his homes or his island. I am speaking up as I do not want to be falsely associated with Mr. Epstein and the horrific story surrounding him.”

The 47-year-old model said, “I stand with the victims who have so bravely come forward and I too want the truth to come out and for justice to prevail.”

According to a WPEC report, along with the former Victoria Secret model, the document from the 2015 defamation case against Maxwell also named other high-profile names of those aboard Epstein’s private jet such as Naomi Campbell, Bill Clinton, and Al Gore.

After the convicted sex offender had reportedly committed suicide last summer, the allegations against Maxwell, his long time partner and believed accomplice, had finally led to her arrest on July 2, 2020.

A source told OK! that Epstein had the cash and she had the connections, making them the perfect power couple to get away with the crimes they had been doing for so long. Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator has been charged on six counts for her alleged involvement with his abuse case.