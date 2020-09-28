It looks like there could be another 007 in the house! Henry Cavill recently revealed that he would love to play the role of James Bond since Daniel Craig takes his final bow as Bond in the upcoming film No Time to Die.

In a conversation with GQ, the 37-year-old revealed that he would “absolutely jump at the opportunity” if producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were interested in casting him in.

The Witcher actor, who also starred as Sherlock in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, auditioned for the role of Bond at 22 — and was even said to have come close to landing the part!

“We’ll see what happens,” the Man of Steel actor revealed. “But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

For the previous films, Cavill lost the role to Craig after the screen-test, which involved him walking out of a bathroom wrapped in a towel. Cavill, who’s said he’s scared to flirt with women, had revealed he could have done better by preparing for the role in an interview with Men’s Health in 2019.

At that time, the actor didn’t know “how to train and diet.” He said: “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’

“And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

However, Cavill’s intentions might just be in vain, as Tom Hardy is considered a popular replacement. Rumors are swirling that the Mad Max actor may be the one to fill Craig’s shoes after No Time To Die finally finds a release date.

