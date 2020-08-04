Hip-Shaking Ricky Martin Talked Raw, Soulful New Music

He’s known for high-energy hits like ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘She Bangs,’ but Latin superstar Ricky Martin decided he was ready for a tempo change.

So instead of putting out another full-length album packed with lively songs, he surprised fans with a mellow six-track EP entitled PAUSA.

Full of introspective ballads, the new release was reflective of his current emotional state over the global pandemic, said the 48-year-old father of four (he and husband Jwan Yosef, 36, share 11-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, daughter Lucia, 19 months, and son Renn, eight months).

“For obvious reasons, I think it was important for me to stop and just analyze where we are,” Ricky explained. “I think we [all] need to allow ourselves to look within.” Here, the singer and actor talked soul-searching, fatherhood, and dream collaborators.

Tell us more about PAUSA.

It’s funny, because I wrote this music, like, nine months ago, but the message is so relevant to what’s happening now. It’s a very honest, very transparent album.

What’s the feedback from fans been like?

I’m hearing nothing but good things coming from every direction, so I’m very pleased. There are basic lyrics that we all need to hear. People were like, “Thank you for giving me a soundtrack for the pandemic.” [Laughs.]

You collaborated with sting on “Simple.” What was that like? I reached out to him because I wanted to know how he was and if he was [feeling] as overwhelmed as I was. And I said, “Dude, let’s do music. Let’s create something good out of all of this.

“This creative process [was] very liberating and cathartic,” Ricky said of his new EP, PAUSA.