Hulu’s decision to cancel the show High Fidelity after one season came with a lot of criticism, dismay and bitter feelings towards the streaming service, especially from the leading lady, Zoë Kravitz.

The 31-year-old star played Robyn “Rob” Brooks who runs her own local record store with her two best friends. The Hulu series, which was based on the 1995 book written by Nick Hornby, takes its viewers through a modern day breakup and the reality of struggling to move on with life.

Hulu rebooted High Fidelity, the 2000’s romantic film featuring Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet to give it more of a modern day Brooklyn feel. While the mother and daughter do not play the same character in the movie and series, the connection gives the short series an added intimate twist.

ZOE KRAVITZ REVEALED SHE WAS REJECTED FROM A PREVIOUS ‘BATMAN’ MOVIE FOR BEING TOO ‘URBAN’

After the news that the show would not be renewed, Kravitz took to social media to give her High Fidelity family some love and appreciation.

She wrote: “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck.”

The Westworld star, Tessa Thompson, was one of the many fans in complete shock and dismay commenting, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much.”

The Divergent actress threw shade at Hulu responding to Thompson, “It’s cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”

Besides The Mindy Project and Four Weddings and a Funeral, the streaming service lacks original series that have colored women as the lead.

Kravitz was not afraid to call out the Disney-owned service for their decision to cancel High Fidelity, which highlights modern day love and breakups in heterosexual and homosexual relationships.

The character Rob is a gender-bending, music loving Brooklyn girl who goes through multiple relationships, flings and breakups along her messy unconventional journey of life. As she tries to get over her one true love, Rob turns to music, pop culture, her friends and some good looking guys to take her mind off of her heartbreak.

ZOE KRAVITZ & NATASHA LYONNE SPOTTED FILMING ‘HIGH FIDELITY’ SERIES IN BROOKLYN – HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

Earlier this year, Kravitz joined Variety and iHeartRadio’s ‘The Big Ticket’ podcast where she talked about the praise the show was receiving for their broad representation of people.

“The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who’ve never seen a person like them on television — they feel seen for the first time.”

The Big Little Lies actress continued, “I have a friend who — one of his best friends loves punk music and is gay — it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m watching a gay man in a Minor Threat shirt. I’ve never seen that before.’ Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that.

“So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life. I’ve lived in New York for a long time, and in a lot of ways this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and diversity.”

ZOE KRAVITZ & KARL GLUSMAN JUST GOT MARRIED!

Fans responded to the heartbreaking news saying the show needed more time and deserves another season.

As the public begs streaming services and tv shows to have more diversity and representation, High Fidelity was one of the few groundbreaking shows that represents the not so stereotypical kinds of individuals.

The 10 episode series was a ‘good vibes’ show that anyone would be able to connect with no matter who you are, where you’re from or who you love.

The #breakupssuck mantra puts everyone in their feels and reminds people that they’re never alone and there is nothing that good music, a good drink and some good friends can’t fix.