His very own man cave!

After finishing up a rehab stay in 2013, Zac Efron was in need of a fresh start – and a change of scenery. The actor, 32, splashed out just under $4 million for this five-bedroom, five-bath home in the Hollywood Hills, a mere five miles from his old place.

The heartthrob – who’s been dating his Neighbors costar Halston Sage, 27, since late last year – has plenty of privacy at his secluded 5,644-square-foot crib, as visitors must make their way up a long driveway to reach the gated entrance.

The house is flooded with sunshine thanks to the abundance of skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, which open up onto endless balcony space.

Other interior highlights include a plush master suite complete with a walk-in closet, a wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen and, of course, a home gym.

Outside, there’s a pool and a hot tub, as well as a tiered patio that offers plenty of room to roam around.