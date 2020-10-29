The youngest of Jeffrey Epstein‘s recruiters is breaking her silence in a new book, and revealing the trauma she endured before agreeing to supply the pedophile with young girls.

Haley Robson was just a teenager when she first met Epstein. She arrived at his home to give the pedophile a massage after being told it was easy money by other girls. What happened next was a series of events that almost landed Robson in jail, and exacerbated the pain she was already dealing with after being raped that same year.

“I was a teenager when I met Jeffrey and became one of his victims. But that’s not how the police and the media painted me. They viewed me as guilty — because I recruited other girls for Jeffrey,” recalls Robson in author Barry Levine‘s The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“What the media doesn’t know — and what I’ve never revealed until this writing — is how emotionally broken I was before I arrived at Jeffrey’s mansion in Palm Beach. I had been raped. I never pressed charges or told my friends. I buried myself in drugs and alcohol to cope with my pain.”

Epstein had an entire team of women responsible for scheduling the two to three girls who would provide him with “massages” each day at his home. These women have since been identified as Ghislaine Maxwell, Nadia Marcinkova, Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross and Lesley Groff. But the first, and only, recruiter to be named in incident reports and probable cause affidavits filed by members of the Palm Beach Police Department during their 2005 investigation was Robson. The Florida high school student had actually been recruited to give Epstein a massage at first.

“I met Jeffrey through a classmate who approached me at a resort on Singer Island called The Canopy. My friend said there was an older wealthier guy in Palm Beach Island who pays girls $200 to massage him. My first reaction was ‘yeah sure. I’m definitely interested. Give me your number and we can set something up,'” says Robson in The Spider, which is on bookshelves now.

“During the car ride my friend said ‘the more you do the more you’re going to make.’ I thought it would just be me in my underwear. I didn’t think he would try to fondle me or touch me. I was wrong, of course.”

She thought Epstein might try and harm her, but then Epstein worked out a deal between the two. Epstein informed Robson that she would be paid $200 for every girl she brought in, an offer the student could not refuse.

“I probably should have moved on with my life and put the whole thing behind me as a bizarre experience. Instead, I made another mistake and agreed to recruit other girls for him,” writes Robson.

“Jeffrey said, ‘I like the younger, the better.’ I thought he meant younger-looking, not younger girls. The first girls I recruited were my friends. I knew he’d like them because they were built like me, athletic.

“I drove the girls to Jeffrey‘s house and I hung out in the kitchen or by the pool and wait for them to finish the massage. I returned to Jeffrey‘s house some 24 times. Sage is the youngest girl I brought to Jeffrey. She was 14, but at the time I thought she was a year or two older than me because she was dating my cousin and her body was more mature than mine.”

Sage was 14 at the time, while Haley was 18. The parents of Sage learned what had happened, however, after a fight at school, and soon after contacted police, thus launching the criminal investigation. With parental consent, Sage then contacted Robson as police recorded the call.

“During a sworn taped interview, [Sage] stated that Haley Robson, a cousin of SG’s boyfriend and classmate at Royal Palm Beach High School worked for a wealthy man and did sexual favors for him,” reads a probable cause affidavit obtained by OK!. “She also admitted that Robson had offered her an opportunity to make money. During the beginning of the month of February 2005, [Sage] explained that she was first approached by Robson to go with her to Epstein’s house.”

Robson eventually provided police with the name and addresses of each girl she brought to Epstein. Interviews from that time suggest that she truly believed she was helping them by setting up these appointments with Epstein.

“Robson stated every girl she brought knew what to expect when they arrived. They were told they would provide a massage, possibly naked, and allow some touching,” stated an affidavit from Palm Beach Police.

“I asked her if [Sage] was aware. She stated every girl she brought knew what to expect She explained she knew that [Sage] wanted to make money. She approached [Sage] and explained about going to work for Jeff, SG agreed and arrangements were made to bring her to Epstein’s house on a weekend.”

Robson then had nothing left to do but wait and see if her story, ad the fact that she had been a victim, would help her avoid serving time in prison.

“The hardest part of the entire investigation for me was seeing my father’s grief. He had been a police officer. When my lawyer said there was a possibility that I could be listed as a sex offender, how they’d been charged and convicted,” writes Rosbon. “My dad — who is a very private man — broke down in tears. It was the only time I ever saw him cry. I have always — and I can’t stress enough — spoke my truth and have been willing to help law-enforcement in this case.”