The executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate can no longer access the deceased pedophile’s fortune after refusing to explain a number of concerning transactions. Among these are $40 million worth of transfers that lawyers for the estate were asked to explain back in May when they caught the eye of the Attorney General’s office in the Virgin Islands.

An email exclusively obtained by OK! reveals that the lawyer for the AG’s office, Linda Singer, contacted lawyers for Epstein’s estate back in May demanding an “explanation for the $750,000 in monthly expenses, which differs from the Estate’s filed accounting; payments of $239,000 to the J. Epstein Foundation … $15.5 million in payments, for which the Estate’s explanations do not seem to match financial records.”

The estate’s lawyers did not address these concerns, and as a result, were left high and dry once again last month.

A September email that was also obtained by OK! breaks down some of these:

Staff payroll and necessary utilities at the Estate’s U.S. and French properties (approximately One Hundred Eighty Thousand Dollars ($180,000.00) per month)

Appraisals for sale of the Estate’s U.S. properties (One Hundred Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($128,500.00))

Maintenance and monthly parking of the Estate’s aircraft, including planes and helicopters (Eighty-Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Dollars ($83,560.00))

Legal counsel over Four Million Dollars ($4,000,000.00) for services rendered during the months of May-August 2020, including to defend against (i) the Attorney General’s pending lawsuit in the Virgin Islands and (ii) twenty-seven (27) lawsuits brought by forty-eight (48) individual plaintiffs in the state and federal courts of New York, Florida and Minnesota.

Lawyers for the estate claimed to have less than $300,000 on-hand in a September email while also saying they had missed August payments to the staff at Epstein’s various homes. That failed to draw any sympathy from those involved in the case.

Rosalie Simmonds Ballentine, a lawyer who is helping to oversee how Epstein’s trust is distributed, responded to this call for more cash by detailing her own gripes and grievances.

“The vouchers supporting the receipts and expenditures are replete with redactions; such that it is impossible to determine if they are for the stated purposes or legitimate expenses of the estate. Some examples of this are payroll expenses with no information on who the employees were, what they did on behalf of the estate or the number of persons paid; hotel receipts with no information on who stayed in the hotel and the purpose of the stay,” wrote Ballentine in her emails.

“In addition, there are payments to two of the decedent’s corporations, Zorro Management and NES, both of which are listed as having no value, the reason for payments to these corporations is unclear.”

Ballentine also asked lawyers to use a bigger font in their financial breakdowns and to stop estimating property values.

Meanwhile, some of Epstein’s victims are finally starting to see their complaints result in settlements. At least eight women have agreed to accept the money offered to them from an account that has been set aside with $25 million. That account will refill every time it drops below $10 million until a time when all the eligible victims have been offered a settlement.

His $600 million estate is facing close to 40 lawsuits.

A majority of the complaints against Epstein have been filed in three separate courts in New York, Florida and Minnesota.

Ten are being tried in federal court in the Southern District of New York, the same venue where Epstein was being tried on criminal charges prior to taking his own life in August.

Six of the 10 have been filed by women who chose not to identify themselves in court papers, while the other four were filed by women who have gone public with their allegations of sexual abuse.

Maria Farmer , who claims she was violently groped by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 1996, is one of the women.

, who claims she was violently groped by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 1996, is one of the women. Her sister Annie , who alleges that Epstein made her give him a topless massage when she was underage, also filed a separate complaint.

who alleges that Teresa Helm was 22 years old when she claims Epstein sexually assaulted her during a job interview.

Juliette Bryant alleges that she was raped by Epstein multiple times and that he emailed her a request for nude photos just months before his arrest.

In addition to those 10 lawsuits, nine others have been filed in New York — but in state Supreme Court. This includes one complaint that lists nine Jane Does as plaintiffs and another filed by two unnamed females.

There are also complaints filed by Jennifer Araoz and Teala Davies. Araoz sued Epstein days after he went to prison and then refiled to sue his estate after his death. She claims the convicted pedophile abused her for over a year at his Upper East Side townhouse while she was attending a nearby school.

That complaint also names three of the women in Epstein’s orbit as defendants — Maxwell, Lesley Groff and Cimberly Espinosa.

Davies claims she was raped for years by Epstein and then tossed aside when she informed him she had developed an eating disorder.