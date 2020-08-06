Jennifer Garner has reportedly broken up with John Miller, whom she was dating for almost two years.

A source told In Touch Weekly that the LA-based duo “are no longer together”.

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife and John, the founder of tech company Cali Group, haven’t been seen together in almost a year.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown [from COVID-19],’ the source revealed, adding that “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

The news comes right after TMZ reported that Garner was seen spending time on the Malibu beach with Bradley Cooper. It was also said that the two actors were flirty with each other. Along with them was Cooper’s daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who he had with his supermodel ex Irina Shayk.

Miller and Garner came together after being introduced by mutual friends in 2018, and they were said to have “hit it off immediately”, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

‘They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home,’ the source had revealed.

”He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry.”

UsWeekly had reported in Oct. 2018 that Garner brought out the “best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been.”

“It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” they had reported.

Garner spoke about her friendship with the A Star is Born actor after honoring him at the American Cinematheque Awards.

“I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner.”

“Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start

“It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”