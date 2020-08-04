Being a successful actress and owner of the beauty store The Honest Company can be a daunting task for a mother of three, but Jessica Alba shares her nine tips on how to get ahead in life and health.

Start Strong

The 39-year-old star fuels up for the day ahead with a healthy and hearty breakfast. She alternates between avocado toast with poached eggs (her fav!) and smoothies.

“Recently I started making this shake using vegan protein powder, matcha green tea powder, a banana, coconut water and ice,” shared Alba. “I drink it before a workout, and it doesn’t make me feel too full.”

Make A Playlist

The right tunes help you get – and stay – in the zone. For Alba, that means lots of Drake, Jay-Z, and Kanye West.

“And I have some new artists that I’ve been listening to a lot,” she noted, adding, “I like any kind of West Coast rapper – usually more hip-hop and rap and less pop music.”

Cut Back On Carbs & Sugar

“With exercise, I get a little more toned and I definitely feel stronger, but my diet is much more important if I’m trying to slim down,” she explained. The Honest Company founder avoids dairy, gluten and processed foods. “I try to stick to a diet that’s low in sugar and carbs and high in lean proteins and vegetables.”

Keep It Interesting

Variety is the spice of life for the actress, who mixes up her workouts, so she never gets bored. Her go-to classes include yoga sculpt (which combines traditional hot yoga with light weights and cardio) and spinning. “I like high-intensity workouts and I like moving around a lot,” she confessed. “I don’t like a lot of repetition.”

Snack Away

When she’s hungry between meals, Alba noshes on light-but-tasty fare like veggies with hummus and popcorn. “I love popcorn,” she gushed. “I eat that at the office every day. I make it with Himalayan sea salt and coconut oil.” Yum!

Get Some “Me Time”

At the end of a long day, Alba relaxes and centres herself with some good old-fashioned self-care. After some quality time with her kids, “I enjoy a bath with a glass of wine and a book,” she shared. The Sin City star caps things off with some serious beauty pampering. “I often add a face mask and a hair mask as part of my weekly wind-down routine,” she added. “When you’re doing something for yourself, it’s a nice reminder that you matter.”

Know Yourself

Alba said that the benefits of exercise are “[more] mental than physical” for her. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate what her body’s capable of. “If I want to go on a hike or a bike ride or go for a swim,” she said, “I know my body will do everything I tell it to.”

Hydrate!

How does she get that glow? “I think staying hydrated is really important,” said the L.A.’s Finest actress, who’s a huge fan of coconut water.

Be Practical

Alba is totally dedicated to fitness. But the busy mom of three – she shares Honor, 12, Haven, 8, and Hayes, 2, with husband Cash Warren – is also realistic about what she can squeeze into her hectic schedule. “If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week,” she said. “But it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for.” It’s cleverly working!