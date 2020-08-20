Kanye West is being weird again. The rapper and presidential hopeful released a 2020 campaign promo with the words “Kanye 2020 Vision” interspersed in a chequered collage of celebrities, activists, and other figures.

The only problem is that two of the figures have publicly distanced themselves from him: Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and actress Kirsten Dunst.

KANYE WEST HAD VISION ABOUT CREATING SAFER TIKTOK CALLED ‘JESUS TOK’

West’s team has responded to questions about the promo, but representatives of Wintour and Dunst indicated that neither image was used with their permission. The image of Dunst appears to have simply been copied from a 2002 Vanity Fair profile.

Dunst directly responded to West’s tweet and wanted to know why she was included in the imagery and indicated that she had no idea her image was used in his campaign.

“What’s the message here, and why am I part of it?” she tweeted.

It’s surprising that the rapper would include the image of Wintour, as she has come under fire on numerous occasions for a lack of diversity in Vogue magazine.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently commented on Wintour’s editorial in which she apologized for a lack of diversity.

SUPERMODEL NAOMI CAMPBELL ADMITS THAT SHE SOMETIMES GOES DAYS WITHOUT EATING

Campbell said: “I think things are about to change, don’t you? Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room. It’s absolutely the opposite. I never did.”

Several calls have been made that the fashion industry needs to include more People of Color, and Campbell said that there is still a long road ahead.

“It needs to change from the board room to the seat. It needs to go right from the top through. I’ve been saying this for years, and so I’m truly grateful and happy, finally, this is happening.”