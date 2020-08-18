Rapper Kanye West thinks that he has the perfect solution to social network TikTok’s legal woes in the US. In a tweet, he said that he wants to create a child-friendly version of the hugely popular video creation app and call it ‘Jesus Tok.’

“A vision just came to me… Jesus Tok. I was watching TikTok with my daughter, and as a Christian father, I was disturbed by a lot of the content, but I completely loved the technology,” he tweeted.

KIM KARDASHIAN ENLISTS PASTOR’S HELP TO SAVE MARRIAGE

He tweeted in a follow-up that he would like to collaborate with the app’s makers so that his vision can become a reality.

“We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Very few of West’s “visions” become a reality in fact, but the social network has been under tremendous stress in the US.

KANYE WEST PICKS BIBLICAL LIFE COACH AS PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE

President Trump has been taking a hard line on Chinese-made apps operating in the US. If TikTok wants to remain available in the country, it must be sold to a US-based company like Microsoft.

Earlier this month, the tech giant confirmed that it was looking into acquiring the social network.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” it said in a statement.

It was also discovered last week that the app skirted Google’s security policies for the Android version by using an extra layer of encryption to conceal the tracking of Android users via the MAC address.