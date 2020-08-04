Amid all the turmoil in his personal life, Kanye West is forging ahead with his Presidential bid for later this year – and picked biblical life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

According to sources, West managed to get enough signatures in Arkansas to be included on the ballot and named Tidball as his vice president candidate.

The rapper, who recently admitted that he suffered from bipolar disorder, tried to file his Presidential candidacy in several states, but either missed the deadlines or couldn’t get enough signatures.

West failed to meet the deadlines for Nebraska, New York and Maryland. He did, however, meet the requirements in both West Virginia and Vermont and will be running as an independent candidate for President.

West only listed Tidball as VP for Vermont but didn’t list a partner in West Virginia.

Who is Michelle Tidball? Well, according to Forbes she lives in Cody, Wyoming, where West has been spending a lot of his time lately.

She apparently runs her own online bible study program under the name Abundant Ministries, and claims that she has “various degrees in mental health and criminal justice” and says she previously “worked as a mental health therapist for ten years”.

Recently, metal band Slipknot’s frontman Corey Taylor expressed his concern for West.

“That seems like someone who’s having a mental break, to be honest. When you exacerbate it with fame and money and all of these different things, people have a right to be concerned. He’s got a family; he’s got people who care about him and worry about him,” he told NME.

“I just hope that he gets the help that he needs,” he concluded.