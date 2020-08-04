In the midst of a reported mental health crisis, Kanye West seems to have the full support of Caitlyn Jenner.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 70-year-old was asked about the rapper’s well-being following a series of erratic events and tweets.

“Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else,” the Olympic gold medalist said. “I haven’t really had a chance…he’s living up in Wyoming most of the time. And so, I just wish him the best.”

“He’s a really good guy,” the father of six emphasized.

In the virtual interview, Jenner praised the bipolar musician saying he had been there for her “through everything” according to E! News.

“He has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years,” she continued. “And especially going through everything I’ve been through in the last five years, he’s been such a good friend. That to me is by far the most important thing.”

The Grammy winner’s wife, Kim Kardashian, grew up with Jenner as a step-father who remains in contact with the family. The Vanity Fair cover star (formerly Bruce Jenner) finalized her divorce from Kris Jenner in 2014 before publicly coming out as transgender in 2015.

“He’s a good person, got a big heart,” said Jenner, “You know, he deals with what everybody deals with things in their lives, he’s dealing with those things. But he’s a good person, he’s a really good person.”

Despite the support for West’s mental health issues, the notorious Republican’s support for the Yeezy designer’s presidential run remains to be seen. When asked if West would make a “good president,” Jenner laughed and said “I can’t even go there.”

West has left friends and family deeply concerned over his recent actions. In addition to his disastrous presidential campaign rally earlier in South Carolina on July 20, where he revealed Kardashian of almost aborted their first child, the 43-year-old has accused his wife of locking him up, compared his situation to the movie Get Out and claimed he has been trying to divorce the 39-year-old for the last two years.

Kardashian also spoke about West’s behavior and mental health, acknowledging that her husband has been going through his bipolar episodes. In her response, the KKW beauty founder stood by her longtime love, calling him “brilliant but complicated”.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The “All Falls Down” rapper, later apologized to his wife publicly and asked for her forgiveness.

Most recently, OK! has exclusively learned that the couple flew to the Dominican Republic as Kardashian demanded they take a “make it or break it family vacation”.

As strong rumors of an imminent divorce circle, OK! can reveal that the pair left together from Wyoming on a private jet on the weekend. West has been in Cody, Wyoming after having several public meltdowns, and even briefly checked himself into a hospital there.

“Kim whisked Kanye away because she needed him to be isolated and so she could have control over the situation. Make no mistake, these are crisis talks. If their marriage is to be saved, it will be as a result of this trip,” a source told OK!.

West shares four kids with Kardashian — daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4 and Psalm, 1.