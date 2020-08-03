Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Try To Save Marriage In Dominican Republic

OK! has exclusively learned that Kim Kardashian and troubled husband Kanye West flew to the Dominican Republic as Kardashian demanded they take a “make it or break it family vacation”.

As strong rumors of an imminent divorce circle, OK! can reveal that the pair left together from Wyoming on a private jet on the weekend. West has been in Cody, Wyoming after having several public meltdowns, and even briefly checked himself into a hospital there.

“Kim whisked Kanye away because she needed him to be isolated and so she could have control over the situation. Make no mistake, these are crisis talks. If their marriage is to be saved, it will be as a result of this trip,” a source told OK!.

KANYE WEST REVEALS HE CRIED, FELT ‘DESTROYED’ AT THE THOUGHT OF ABORTING DAUGHTER NORTH WEST

According to sources, it was Kardashian’s decision to save their marriage, as West is seemingly unable to make life decisions – especially when it involves his wife and children.

“Kim needs privacy if she is to save the marriage. It was her decision. Kim went to Cody, Wyoming, to tell Kanye, ‘It’s over.’ But when she got there, she realized she wasn’t prepared to end it after all. She is torn,” an insider said.

They two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm.

DISTRESSED AND ALONE- KIM KARDASHIAN RETURNS TO L.A. WITHOUT KANYE AFTER EMOTIONAL TRIP TO WYOMING

Even though West is in mental turmoil at the moment, it is reported that he wants to work on the marriage.

According to an OK! source, “West still wants to work on the marriage — and he has repeatedly apologized profusely for his outburst.”

This is the second time in a month the pair has traveled to the Caribbean nation. Three weeks ago, they visited Punta Cana.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES SWEET FAMILY PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING EMOTIONAL MEETING WITH KANYE WEST IN WYOMING

Their decision to travel to another country at a time when that country’s tourism is in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also raised eyebrows. The Dominican Republic has over 72 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has registered more than 1,170 confirmed deaths.

As for why the Dominican Republic, a source told OK!: “Kim believed she had no choice in order to get the privacy they need to work on their relationship.”