Popstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently hit back on Twitter when a troll insinuated that her marriage to Brandon Blackstock led to divorce as she is too busy with her work.

In a now-deleted tweet, user @AnnieB64135937 responded to the news that Clarkson will be standing in for injured Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent.

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place…no wonder her marriage didn’t work. Surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else,” read the tweet.

Not one to take things lightly, Clarkson fired her own retort and defended her work ethics and family life.

“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please,” she tweeted.

Clarkson took Cowell’s seat on Tuesday in the first taping of AGT without him, but it was evident that everyone on the show was missing Cowell.

“Obviously, we miss the boss. There is no one who could actually take his place, even though Kelly did absolutely amazing today,” judge Heidi Klum said. “[She did] an amazing job, and she had so much fun, but no one is like Simon. That is just the way it is.”