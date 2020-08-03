James Corden’s name has emerged as a candidate to replace the embattled Ellen DeGeneres — but a source close to the network has told OK! that the likely successor is Kristen Bell.

The mom-of-two and wife of Dax Shepard has privately been considered the “heir apparent” for a long time, we’re told.

Bell, 40, has been a regular on the show and Warner Bros. executives have been “quietly grooming her to take over” even before the toxic workplace scandal broke.

DeGeneres is contracted through 2022 but is said to want out of the show after it emerged an investigation would take place into various claims, including that behind-the-scenes the production is filled with racism, fear and intimidation.

“With Ellen’s scandal, Kristen’s name tops the short list,” a source told OK!.

“Kristen has been quietly honing her hosting skills. Even better for Warner Bros., everyone in Hollywood loves Kristin.”

Bell launched a web show called Momsplaining on Ellen’s YouTube page and website which television executive behind the Ellen chat-fest have “been watching closely, and honing because she is the heir apparent.”

Said the source: “They have been grooming her as the replacement. She is definitely in front of James Corden. They want a woman and no-one is funnier or more relatable than Kristen.”