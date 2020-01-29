trending in NEWS
- Lori Harvey Poses With Her Thong Sticking Out Of Her Pants – See The Racy Photo!
- Lil Nas X Claps Back At Pastor Troy's Homophobic Comments
- Popeyes Releases New Uniforms Inspired By Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Athleisure Brand
- Vanessa Bryant Returns To Instagram For The 1st Time Since Kobe & Gigi's Deaths
- Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded 2020 Super Bowl Commercials
Jessica Simpson revealed she was drunk during her infamous 2017 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The mother of three appeared on the Today show to promote her new memoir Open Book and admitted she was on the bottle when she chatted with host Ellen DeGeneres.
View this post on Instagram
I took the smart, connected, and kind @hodakotb into my studio to laugh and cry and talk about Open Book. Only Hoda could get me to sing Amazing Grace acapella on national TV. 💚 Our interview airs tomorrow on @todayshow. #OpenBook
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Flattering pregnant selfies are close to a miracle 😜
A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Jessica Simpson
Sound off in the comments below!