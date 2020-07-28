Kylie Jenner is no stranger to spoiling her daughter Stormi Webster. The two-year-old, who is known for her lavish collection designer clothes and handbags, now reportedly has her very own pony.

According to the Daily Mail, the makeup mogul dropped $200,000 on a pony named Frozen for the toddler she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

The white horse arrived in Los Angeles from the Netherlands early last week and is currently being quarantined before it is moved to a barn closer to Jenner’s $36.5 million home.

KYLIE JENNER SHARES ROMANTIC THROWBACK SNAPS OF HERSELF WITH EX BOYFRIEND TRAVIS SCOTT

In addition to the pony’s pretty price tag, sources said it would have cost her an additional $7,000 to $10,000 to have the horse shipped overseas.

“Frozen will stay in quarantine for 14 days now so Stormi most likely doesn’t know he’s arrived yet,” an insider said. “He’s a very famous pony for a very famous little girl.”

KYLIE JENNER‘S DAUGHTER STORMI LOOKS ALL GROWN UP WITH HOOPS, A HANDBAG, & A CELL PHONE

The horse’s breeder, Stal Wilten, confirmed the sale in an Instagram post, writing “#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all, Frozen. We got news he has landed in L.A. and is living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. @KylieJenner, in true fashion, made sure her daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can’t wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen.”

The original caption has since been edited to include no mention of Jenner and her daughter.

KYLIE JENNER‘S DAUGHTER STORMI LOOKS ALL GROWN UP WITH HOOPS, A HANDBAG, & A CELL PHONE

Wilten seems to be the go-to horse breeder to the stars. He has previously shipped equines to Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Springsteen and Jennifer Gates, among others.

Stormi isn’t the only one with a new ride. Jenner, 22, recently treated herself to $320,000 Rolls Royce Wraith. The custom car boasts a Barbie-style pink interior, a special booster seat for her daughter and, below the car door, ‘Stormi’s Mom’ is engraved beside the Rolls Royce brand name.

The new Wraith joins Jenner’s extensive collection of cars which also includes a $450,000 Rolls Royce Phantom, a $127,000 Mercedes G-Wagon, a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari, a Lamborghini Aventador SV and a Mercedes Maybach.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!