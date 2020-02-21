trending in NEWS

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to throw a little shade towards Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian on Instagram on Friday, February 21. The Poosh founder took to social media to ask her followers to recommend good beauty brands, and totally overlooked the fact that Kylie owns Kyle Cosmetics and Kim owns KKW Beauty.

 

