trending in NEWS
- Presley Gerber Looks 'Unrecognizable’ At Paris Hilton’s Birthday Party
- ‘The Real’ Host Loni Love Reveals A Man Once Pulled Out A Gun On A Date
- Heidi Klum Reportedly Fires Dad As Manager After He Skips Her Wedding To Tom
- Cara Delevingne Responds To Justin Bieber Ranking Her As His Least Favorite
- Watch: Amanda Goes Off On Host Who Says She’s Been Butting Heads With Jeannie
Kourtney Kardashian appeared to throw a little shade towards Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian on Instagram on Friday, February 21. The Poosh founder took to social media to ask her followers to recommend good beauty brands, and totally overlooked the fact that Kylie owns Kyle Cosmetics and Kim owns KKW Beauty.
View this post on Instagram
Been testing clean makeup, trying to find brands I love! Teach me please, favorites?
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
View this post on Instagram
Miss Kardashian will see you now.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
160 million!!! I love you guys!!!
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!