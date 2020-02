Kim also admitted that Khloe is her favorite sister during an interview withon The Sunday Project in December 2019. "You've joked on the show for years with your sisters that you were the favorite daughter until Kylie [Jenner] became a billionaire. Do you have a favorite sister?" Lisa asked Kim. "I would say Khloe and I are really close in the last few years since she's had her baby. I don't know if it's like a favorite — I love each sister for a different reason. But as far as closeness, me and Khloe are just really close right now," Kim said.