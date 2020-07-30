Feelin’ lucky! Barely eight months into their romance, an insider exclusively tells OK! That Lady Gaga and businessman Michael Polansky, 42, will be heading to Sin City to become husband and wife.

“She’s finally found someone she can see herself spending the rest of her life with,” spills the insider. “They’ve been talking about marriage and decided what they both want is to elope. It’s totally Gaga’s style.”

According to the insider, the pair will hold a short ceremony at one of the area’s iconic chapels, where the “Rain on Me” singer, 34, will serenade her man with a new tune. The vow exchange will be followed up with a wild party and some gambling.

“Gaga wants to wear a hot pink dress, heels and a feather boa, and the rings are being designed as we speak by a Beverly Hills jeweler,” the insider claims. “It’ll be a fun, lively and memorable night.”