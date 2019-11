Photo credit: shutterstock

When asked whether she felt pressured to outdo herself artistically, Gaga revealed to Oprah in an interview in Elle magazine that she didn’t feel the need to. “Not anymore,” the singer said. “I used to, though. I would use the word 'bemuse,' which is basically putting the audience in a state of confusion where they can’t look away. I used to just go, 'What am I going to do next to get people’s attention?”