The Matrix actor Laurence Fishburne has finally shed more light on why he hasn’t been cast as Morpheus in The Matrix 4.

“I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” Fishburne told New York Magazine.

The actor didn’t reveal more about the apparent snub but did add that his iconic character of Morpheus will be the role he is most remembered for.

“It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu,” he said.

There has been speculation that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast as a younger Morpheus, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Filming on the fourth film in the franchise started in February but halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main actor Keanu Reeves, however, confirmed that filming has resumed over the weekend in Germany.

Only a handful of roles have been confirmed to the press, most notably that of Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Hugo Weaving would also not reprise his role as Agent Smith.