Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini is convinced that actor and Scientology figurehead Tom Cruise is looking for ways to indoctrinate his daughter into the religion when she gets older.

According to Remini, the actor is probably waiting until Suri is old enough for him to get her away from her mother Katie Holmes.

The couple ended their marriage in 2012, and Holmes has been providing for her ever since. According to the church, Holmes is seen as a “suppressive person”.

LEAH REMINI CLAIMS TOM CRUISE KILLED SCIENTOLOGY EXPOSÉ TO ‘KEEP HIS SECRETS HIDDEN’

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri,” she told New York Post, adding “I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother.

Remini has written several books on her time in Scientology and detailed some of the behind-the-scenes secrets in a television documentary.

The actress revealed that she knew Holmes from the church but wasn’t shocked when Holmes abruptly ended her marriage with Cruise and quit the church.

LEAH REMINI BLASTS CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY AFTER LEARNING HER ESTRANGED DAD DIED

“I knew Katie when she was in (Scientology) and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom’s world, but as time went on, and I understood why she did what she did to protect her daughter… I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter,” she said.

There are plenty of rumors that Cruise hasn’t seen Suri in the last eight years and has no contact with her.