Pop icon Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon looked radiant in a bikini as she enjoyed a sunny vacay on the coast of Tulum, Mexico, with her boyfriend, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The couple was caught sharing a romantic moment in the ocean as they shared a kiss and cuddled on the beach. Leon has been with Jonathan Puglia for some time now and spent Thanksgiving with her mother and her five younger siblings, so no doubt the 24-year-old wanted some alone time with her beau.

Leon rocked a small neon bikini top with slim black bottoms, which seemed like a random choice of colors until a closer look revealed that the top matched her bright yellow and green nails.

Leon’s dark tresses were swept across her back, and the bikini gave a clear shot of her small tattoos, her belly button ring and a necklace with her name on it. The two R’s tattooed onto Leon’s left forearm are for her brother Rocco Richie, while Mercey is shown on her left bicep in honor of her 14-year-old sister.

MADONNA’S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON STRIPS DOWN IN SIMULATED ORGY FOR ART BASEL PERFORMANCE

Recently, Leon, whose parents are Madonna and actor Carlos Leon, has been stepping out from her mother’s shadow into the world of modeling.

MADONNA’S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON WEARS SEE THROUGH OUTFIT TO THE CFDA AWARDS

Leon made her runway debut in 2018 at Gypsy Sport’s NYFW and then took part in the Miu Miu campaign in 2019. Her most recent stint was a steamy Juicy Couture underwear campaign. Leon joined Ashley Graham and posed for the Parade x Juicy collection, which launched on Monday, December 7, in several pairs of underwear inspired by Juicy Couture’s iconic tracksuits that dominated the fashion scene in the ’00s.

In one shot, Leon posed in a red Juicy sweatshirt with black undies. In another look, she posed in an all-pink bottomless outfit and walked down the street. Leon also wore a silk scarf from the collection in another photograph. Although her face wasn’t shown, the model’s signature tattoos gave her identity away. “Living and dying for this picture,” one fan commented. “That’s hot,” another said, referring to Paris Hilton‘s iconic catchphrase.

THESE NEW BIKINI PICS OF LOURDES LEON WITH HAIRY ARMPITS ARE SURPRISINGLY SEXY

“Once upon a time Parade and Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls that like stuff,” the two brands said in a press release. “We were inspired by the revolutionary years of the early 2000s when tracksuits were softer, rises were lower, and there was bling on everything.”

Meanwhile, Madonna got her first tattoo, and like her daughter, opted for ink to pay homage to the whole family. She got “LRDMSE” on her wrist, which are the initials of her children — Lourdes, Rocco, Mercey, David Banda, and twins Stella and Estere.