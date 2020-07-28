Clear a space or your bookshelf: Mariah Carey‘s releasing her first-ever memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey on September. 29.

“She wants to share her incredible story of living in the spotlight, her struggles with body image and the people who helped her — and failed her,” an insider said of the superstar, who’s confessed it was “incredibly hard, humbling and healing to write the tome.

While Mariah’s excited for the book’s release, the insider noted that some of Hollywood’s biggest names are shaking in their boots, as the singer plans to share the dirty details on her failed romances, feuds with colleagues and more.

“There are things that could prove really embarrassing for a lot of folks,” warned the insider.

“Mariah doesn’t have to play nice anymore, she’s going for maximum impact and attention”