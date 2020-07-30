Models and Instagram influencers need to be taking lessons from Martha Stewart on how to post the perfect ‘thirst trap’.

In case you missed it, the lifestyle expert posted a very sultry pool selfie on Instagram last week. Stewart, 78, was wearing subtle make-up and offering up a little pucker while partaking in an afternoon swim at her home in East Hampton.

Stewart explained to Entertainment Tonight how the sexy selfie was actually an accident. She goes on to explain that “my camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face,” she recalls. After seeing herself in the reflection she says to herself, “Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

Stewart then goes on to say, “That’s definitely a thirst trap.”

After Stewart posted the photo, her followers blew up her comments, showering her with love for the photo that has since garnered over 182,000 likes and 6,800 comments. The comments ranged from “Martha is here for a hot girl summer”, to others asking her which makeup she wears so they can buy it for their mom.

Stewarts sultry photo even caught the eye of comedian Chelsea Handler, who playfully recreated it on her Instagram.

Stewart saw Handler’s recreation and played along with a little subtle shade about Handler’s pool aesthetic, commenting

“Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it.” Stewart writes. “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

The two ladies have since made plans to get together for a rather surprising activity per Handler’s request.

“I just took up Chelsea Handler’s challenge to smoke a joint with her. I told her I haven’t smoked a joint since the 1960s. So for me to smoke a joint is a really big deal,” Stewart told ET, “We haven’t done it yet … it has to be together, sometime in the future.”

Stewart is used to having all eyes on her as she prepares meals, crafts, and shows you DIY tips for your home, but the new attention from the opposite sex after her sensual post has shocked her. Stewart told E!’s Morgan Stewart that she’s “had 14 proposals, I don’t know what for, but they’re proposals.” Stewart slyly says “I haven’t checked lately, that was the first day.”

Stewart does go on to reveal that although she has taken time for herself to relax and capture the gorgeous photo, she has actually been very busy during this quarantine.

Stewart talks about her new TV project saying “I wish I had time to craft, I have one major craft project, and I have not been able to finish it because we’ve been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of Martha Knows Best.”

She teases more about the show calling it “very informative,” “very cute” and also “very funny.” Knowing Martha’s other TV shows including Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, it’s destined to be a hit.