Michael Jackson was so obsessed with insomnia that he begged his doctor to knock him out with medical strength sedatives and painkillers on the night he died.

The tragic star’s persistent pleas for meds were a sad feature of his final days.

He was hooked on Propofol, which causes unconsciousness and memory blanks. He called the drug ‘milk’ and pestered his personal physician to administer it intravenously.

The details are revealed in a new book, Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up, which documents the singer’s final hours in heartrending detail and gives harrowing insight into his frail state of mind.

As the singer prepared for a grueling stint of comeback concerts at London’s O2 Arena, he became increasingly agitated about insomnia and insisted that his doctor, Conrad Murray, be in attendance around the clock.

In order to see him through the UK residency, Jackson made the physician buy over 5000ml of ‘milk’; enough to sedate a week’s worth of pre-op patients in an average size busy hospital. Worryingly, Dr. Murray was not an anesthetist, so was not trained to administer advanced sedation.

According to the book, Jackson pleaded with Dr. Murray in the early hours of June 24, 2009, after returning from rehearsals to the LA home he rented.

Insiders told the writer that when questioned about his dependence, Jackson snapped: “My body is the mechanism that fuels this entire business. I need my own personal physician attending me 24/7.”

Bad is a dramatic biography, published by Skyhorse Publishing and out in the United States on July 7, and based on a meticulous library of source material including interviews, input from family members, pages from Jackson’s own diary, first-person accounts, thousands of pages of court documents and confidential notes from Jackson’s private investigator’s files and case notes.

The book’s scrupulous investigation provides one of the most authoritative accounts ever published of the star’s complex life and personality.

In his investigation, the noted author forensically pieces together the final hours of Jackson’s life and the aftermath of his death. The writer reveals that at 1.30am the star was given 10mgs of Valium, despite demanding ‘milk’. Still awake and increasingly anxious, he was given Ativan 30 minutes later, which relieves anxiety. When this failed to put him to sleep, he was given Versed, which is a powerful sedative given to patients before surgery. A short time later Jackson was given second doses of both drugs. By 10.30am he was still awake, increasingly frustrated and still demanding his ‘milk’. Dr. Murray acquiesced, laid Jackson out on a bed and gave him 25mg of Propofol through an IV line. The drip bag was laced with a painkiller – lidocaine, to reduce the pain produced when the drug enters the blood stream. At 11am, Jackson finally went under.

Patients under anesthesia should be monitored but Dr. Murray left him alone.

In later testimony, the doctor claimed he only stepped away for a few minutes, but phone records seen by the author show at 11.18am he called his Las Vegas Clinic and talked for over 30 minutes, then called another patient and finally a cocktail waitress from Houston.

During this call, Dr. Murray went back into Jackson’s bedroom and discovered the star had stopped breathing.

The book reveals the desperate attempts Dr. Murray made to revive the singer using more drugs and CPR, before calling Jackson’s12-year-old son Michael Jr., who was in the kitchen eating lunch with his sister Paris.

Dr. Murray called an assistant for advice, cleared away the evidence of the drugs he’d administered, and someone finally called 911 at 12.21pm.

Jackson was pronounced dead at 12.57pm — but Murray overruled the paramedics and said he could still feel a pulse.

The paramedics then used a defibrillator, tried inflating his lungs with an air pump and injected adrenaline directly into his heart. Each attempt was futile.

The picture the book builds is of a chaotic, ultimately tragic scene, sadly witnessed in part by Jackson’s young children.

The King of Pop’s lifeless body was taken away in an ambulance and at UCLA ER doctors worked on him for another hour. His eventual time of death was recorded as 2.26pm on June 25th, 2009.

“Adding to the tragedy,” says the author, “the doctors that examined him post-mortem felt that overall, Michael — and his heart — had been incredibly healthy. Ultimately, his death was an unnecessary waste of a human life.”