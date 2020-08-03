An advanced lie-detection algorithm has identified inconsistencies in the testimony of the two alleged victims who claimed they were abused by Michael Jackson in the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland.

The shocking twist in the case is revealed in an explosive new book, Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up, which documents the rise and fall of the world’s biggest pop star.

In the book, two of the world’s most advanced digital behavior analysis systems to identify whether there are discrepancies in statements given by Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Interviews with the two men, who were befriended by Jackson when they were children, form the basis of the damning documentary.

But last year, the author had experts put interviews the men had given through two systems — and both highlighted irregularities.

The first system was called the DecepTech Voice Stress Analysis Machine. It is a computerized version of Psychological Stress Evaluation used by over 50 law enforcement agencies in the US.

It is said to be more reliable than a conventional polygraph lie detector although is not permissible as evidence in court.

The system analyzed a section of the documentary in which Safechuck revealed that Jackson held a mock wedding ceremony with him and gave him jewelry in return for sexual favors.

The system concluded that Safechuck was probably being truthful about the ceremony, but levels of stress in his voice indicated that he might not have been truthful about the ‘rewards’ for sexual favors.

The analysis also indicates that Robson may have ‘embellished’ his testimony.

The author writes: “We have to remember that the machine does not prove Safechuck’s version of events, nor does it exonerate Michael. Like so much of the controversies surrounding the King of Pop, it leaves us to be the judge.”

Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up is a dramatic biography, published by Skyhorse Publishing and out in the United States, and based on a meticulous library of source material including interviews, input from family members, pages from Jackson’s own diary, first-person accounts, thousands of pages of court documents and confidential notes from Jackson’s private investigator’s files and case notes.

The book’s scrupulous investigation provides one of the most authoritative accounts ever published of the star’s complex life and personality.

Armed with results from the first set of tests, the author then sought further analysis from Ohio’s Institute of BioAcoustic Biology and enlisted the expertise of scientist Sharry Edwards, who used the Institute’s revolutionary computer algorithm, which diagnoses deceptive behavior.

Edwards used the system to analyze interviews Robson and Safechuck gave to CBS’ This Morning and anchor Gayle King.

In Safechuck’s case the system indicated ‘bipolar, split personality or untruthfulness’ and that ‘fantasy indicators’ were ‘off the scale’.

For Robson’s results, Edwards said: “There is some truth to what they are saying, but their present versions are greatly embellished. For Wade, something did happen that made him uncomfortable, but whatever it was, it is not as he is reporting.”

In the book, the author is careful to quantify that none of the results were entirely conclusive and the analysis would not stand as evidence in a court of law. Instead, he says, they add another layer of uncertainty to the rumors that continue to dog the pop icon a decade after his death.

The author asks: “Was Jackson an abuser of helpless children, or was he a misunderstood Peter Pan-like character helping ‘lost boys’ find their way?”