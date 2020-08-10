An explosive new book names the alleged sperm donor Michael Jackson used to have his three children.

Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up is described as an unprecedented investigation into the singer’s life.

In it, the author reveals that Jackson’s long-time dermatologist, Dr Arnold Klein, who died aged 70 in 2015, allegedly confessed to an ex-lover that he was the father of all three children.

Jackson’s daughter, Paris, was born in April 1998, son Michael Jr., was born February 1997 and Prince ‘Blanket’ Michael Jackson II was born in February 2002.

In his research, the book’s author discovered the confession, in which Klein also claimed that Debbie Rowe, who was his former assistant and the mother of Paris and Michael Jr., only discovered he was the sperm donor after she had the children.

Rowe was marriage to Jackson between 1996 and 1999.

Mystery about Jackson’s children persists however, because, as the author writes, Prince is “well aware that he and his sister are unlikely to have the same father.”

Rumors have continued to dog Jackson’s offspring years.

His daughter, Paris, has struggled with mental health problems and the author reveals that she recently had a DNA test that concluded her ancestry is predominantly Caucasian.

The identity of Prince’s mother is also a mystery.

After Prince was born, proud dad Jackson told interviewers: “I used a surrogate mother with my own sperm cells. I had my own sperm cells with my other two children — they’re all my children – but I used a surrogate mother. And, uh, she doesn’t know me, I don’t know her.”

In the book, published by Skyhorse Publishing and out in the United States, the book unravels the rumors and gives the first definitive account of how the King of Pop orchestrated the creation of his children.

According to the author’s research, one account supposes that Jackson was unable to father children because when his father beat him, he was savagely kicked in the testicles and rendered sterile. So instead, he sought donor sperm.

After their father’s death, the children moved into the sprawling Encino estate of their grandmother and official guardian, Katherine Jackson. Debbie had been banned from seeing them, but her visitation rights were reinstated, and it was finally confirmed to Paris and Michael Jr. that she was their mother.

An insider tells the author that they had always been told Rowe was a family friend.

Paris struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems through her teenage years and attempted suicide, aged 15. She now has a budding career as a model and a singer.

The release of the documentary Finding Neverland in 2019 destabilized her recovery and that March she is believed to have made another suicide attempt.

Michael Jr. recently graduated for Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and Prince, who is under the guardianship of his cousin, T. J. Jackson, has kept a low profile, attending private high school in Los Angeles.