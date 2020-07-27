A damning secret never-before-seen videos shows Michael Jackson frolicking in a hotel room with two young boys.

The unsettling footage shows the pop star engaging in aggressive, foul-mouthed role-play sessions with the boys on a bed in his hotel suite. It was filmed in a secluded resort and Jackson was the only adult present in the room.

The footage, which has been circulating underground in show-business circles for the last few years, once again raises questions about the child abuse allegations that dogged the King of Pop in life and death.

Details of the shocking footage are revealed in the new book, Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up.

The dramatic Jackson biography is based on a meticulous library of source material including interviews, Jackson’s own fascinating personal journal, input from family members, first-person accounts, thousands of pages of court documents and confidential notes from Jackson’s private investigator’s files and case notes.

The book’s scrupulous investigation provides one of the most authoritative accounts ever published of the star’s complex life and personality.

The author describes the video in full, creepy detail, having viewed it from multiple sources. It was shot in 1999 in Sun City, Johannesburg, South Africa and filmed over one night and the next morning.

Jackson had befriended the families of the two young boys, and they allowed them to stay with him in his room. In one scene they are playing with Jackson’s daughter Paris, who was one at the time, and his son Michael Jr., who was two.

In other scenes Jackson is alone with the boys, who both have Band-Aids on the tips of their noses. Sometimes the controversial singer films, directing them from behind the camera while they role play, other times the younger child films. In one scene they appear to make a hoax phone call.

But one specific scene is particularly concerning, reveals the book.

The older boy is framed standing on the headboard of the bed, his arms wrapped around a wooden beam at the top of the bed’s canopy like a martyr on a cross. Jackson stands in front of him, staring, while the second child films.

Jackson orders him to come down. The child refuses with a foul-mouthed rebuke.

“I’m sorry I ever had you as a son,” Jackson laments.

The child begins to slowly pant. His eyes roll back and Jackson tells him ‘bring your short ass down’.



There follows more foul language until Jackson lurches forward menacingly, grabs the boy by the front of his t-shirt and pulls him towards him. More swearing follows until the child pretends to spit on the pop star and Jackson walks away. The scene is both worrying and baffling, notes the book.

It explains: “The unsettling level of foul language and simulated abuse cannot be ignored. Although Jackson and the kids were engaging in what are clearly over-the-top theatrics, their preferred subject matter was without a doubt age-inappropriate.”

The meticulous description of the secret video is bound to reignite debate about the true nature of the claims that dogged the singer throughout his life.

The children are not named in the book. Both are now adults and have denied there was any wrongdoing by Jackson.

The author believes the video highlights why so many rumors surround the singer, even more than a decade after his death.

The author writes in Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up: “Even if they were playing out some kind of intense-bordering-on-disgusting cinematic scene, the footage confirms we cannot afford to rush to judgement where Michael is concerned. Yes, the words and actions are inexcusable on a certain level, but much like Michael, they are not always what they seem.”