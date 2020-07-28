The divorce trial of Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband and music producer Michael Lockwood —scheduled to begin Aug. 3 — has taken a dramatic development in the wake of her son’s sudden suicide death.

In new developments uncovered by OK!, Lockwood has filed a trial brief accusing his ex-wife of using Scientology “Fair Game” tactics against him. He has asked the court to strip Presley of the custody of his twin 11-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

It was in 2014 that Presley had left Scientology after she had attempted to have a showdown with Scientology leader David Miscavige. This incident was also written about by David’s father Ron Miscavige, in his 2016 book titled Ruthless: Scientology, My Son David Miscavige, and Me.

Lockwood, in his trial brief, has stated that Presley “continues to employ a certain principle” of Scientology called Fair Game which is practice by the church to get rid of its enemies. His court filing, however, is ambiguous of whether his ex-wife had reconciled with the church.

According to court documents, Lockwood is concerned that Presley may potentially relapse on alcohol and drugs following the suicide of her son Benjamin Keough, 27, on July 12, 2020. Benjamin was the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough. They had separated in 1994. Her former spouses also include Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Presley had said in a statement through her rep, adding that she adored him, and that he was the love of her life.

The singer and songwriter, and the only daughter of Elvis Presley, for most of the part, has remained private about her struggles with addiction until last year when she opened up about her past addiction to opioids and painkillers in the forward of Harry Nelson‘s book titled The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, revealing that she is grateful that she’s alive today.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, [Harper] Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain,” she wrote. “It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them,” she wrote.

Lockwood also expressed his concerns to the court over the guns in the home that could potentially lead to suicide.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of [Presley] to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency,” the court filing states.

The filing stated that the children had told Lockwood that their mother walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017. There was at least one gun in the house premises at the time of her son’s suicide, and it was unclear if the kids might have access to the arms.

The filing also added that the children might attempt suicide themselves in light of their half-brother’s suicide.

Presley, 52, and Lockwood, 59, split in 2016 after being married for 10 years.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.