Michelle Obama is suffering from “low-grade depression,” and the “hypocrisy” of Donald Trump is to blame for it.

The former first lady revealed on her podcast about feeling the lack of motivation during the lockdown period, saying that she had been feeling “out of body, out of mind” and that her sleeping habits were “off.”

“I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” said Mrs Obama.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

While speaking to journalist Michele Norris on the podcast, the 56-year-old who’s still popular with the Democrats, said that she’d tried to work on improving her mood by exercising, but often felt “too low” for it.

“Spiritually, these are not… fulfilling times,” she said, adding that her spirit is lifted when she’s feeling healthy and “surrounded by good people.

The Obamas live in a quiet DC neighborhood, about two miles from the DC. The first daughter Ivanka Trump also lives around the corner.

“I reach out to my family, and to my friends, even in this time of quarantine. You know, I fought to continue to find a way to stay connected to the people in my life who bring me joy, and my girlfriends, my husband, my kids; it’s the small things. It’s the small rituals,” said the former first lady.

She also revealed how the quarantine had been for the Obamas, including working on 100-piece jigsaw puzzles and even playing a card tournament.

In the daytime, the Obamas settle up in their own workspaces.

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room, the girls are on their computers…

“But right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks, and, we like, do an activity, like, puzzles have become big, just sitting and doing these thousand piece puzzles.

“The girls are just like into ’em, and we’re all sitting on the floor, around a table where the puzzle is now permanently set up.”

After dinner, the family gets together to play cards.

“The girls and Barack, and, another friend there, they’ve got a spades tournament. So Barack has taught the girls spades, so now there’s this vicious competition,” said Mrs Obama.

“They wouldn’t have sat down, but for this quarantine, to learn how to play a card game with their dad. They wouldn’t.”

The podcast, titled, The Michelle Obama Podcast, started airing last week on Spotify, and she had the former president and her husband, Barack Obama, on the first episode.