Emma’s Big Surprise

When Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund found out they were expecting, they were speechless.

“It was a total shock,” a source tells OK!, pointing out that Emma, 29, and the Triple Frontier actor, 35, have been dating only a little more than a year.

“They’d talked about having kids someday, but didn’t expect it to happen so soon! Of course, there were some initial nerves and fears, but now that she’s further along, Emma’s excited. And her friends are really happy for her as well.”

Especially since they feel Garrett’s been a good influence on Emma, who had a notoriously tumultuous relationship with her last love, ex-fiance Evan Peters, 33.

“In the past, Emma’s been known to fly off the handle sometimes, but she’s calmed down a lot since Garrett came into her life,” shares the source, adding that the American Horror Story actress is said to have made several secret calls to Evan to let him know she was expecting.

“Emma and Evan were together for seven years. She wanted him to hear the news from her before it got out publicly,” the source continues. “Evan’s very happy for Emma. Even though they didn’t work out romantically, they’re still friends and want what’s best for each other.”

Garrett’s friends want what’s best for him too. “There have been whispers that because Garrett and Emma haven’t been together very long, his pals are urging him to take a DNA test, just to be sure,” claims the source, adding that Garrett’s said to be shocked.

“He thinks it’s ridiculous and immature and has made it clear to all those so-called ‘friends’ that he trusts Emma. They’re very much in love and looking forward to their future together.”

Katy Scraps Her Birth Plan

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom knew exactly how they wanted to welcome their first baby together into the new world:

“They were planning on a completely drug-free home birth, with their families present,” says an insider.

“They had a lot of high minded ideas about how to make it really special.” But when the pandemic struck, everything changed.

“Their home was suddenly no longer the Zen garden they envisioned,” explains the insider, noting that Katy, 35, had to turn their L.A. digs into a makeshift TV studio to film American Idol before its season finale in mid-May. “It’s definitely caused some tears and serious pre baby jitters.”

According to the insider, the singer and Orlando, 43 (who’s already a dad to son Flynn, 9, with ex Miranda Kerr), have now resigned themselves to having a more conventional birth experience.

“They’ve been talking to a lot of their local friends about how to have a normal hospital birth,” spills the insider. “It seems likely that’s what they’re going to do.”

Despite all the drama, the couple are beyond excited to finally welcome their little bundle of joy.

“Katy’s so ready for the baby to get here. It’s to the point now where she’s hungry all the time. She’s jokingly been telling friends, ‘I can’t stop eating!’” adds the insider.

“But in all honesty, she couldn’t be more thrilled to meet her daughter. She and Orlando have always wanted to start a family together. Now that it’s finally happening, they’re ecstatic!”

Michelle’s Fairy-Tale Ending

It’s a dream come true for Michelle Williams. After a string of failed romances (including a brief marriage to rocker Phil Elverum), the actress has found her soulmate in director Thomas Kail.

“They quietly welcomed their first child together in June. And while the first few weeks have been hectic, they’ve also been full of happiness and gratitude,” shares a friend.

Though it’s been years since Michelle – who’s also mom to Matilda, 14, with the late Heath Ledger – cared for a baby, “it all came back quickly: the feedings, the diaper changes, the lack of sleep,” the pal continues.

“She’s so happy that missing a few hours of shut-eye is no big deal.”

Thomas, 42, has taken to first-time fatherhood like a pro. He’s been hands-on with diaper changing and putting the baby down for naps.

“Michelle knew Thomas would be a good dad,” spills the pal, adding that the 39-year-old expected nothing less of her hubby. “He’s been a great stepdad to Matilda.” The teen’s loving having a new baby in the house as well.

“Matilda likes to cradle her new sibling and help with the bathing,” says the friend, noting that the Dawson’s Creek alum feels very lucky. “Michelle’s had her share of ups and downs, but she’s never given up on love. She’s proof there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”