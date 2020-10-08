Natalie Jones, who disappeared after leaving a Fourth of July party, was recently found dead in her car, which was oddly discovered in a well-traveled area. Local residents, however, told Fox 5 Atlanta that it wasn’t there on Monday.

According to a tweet from the GA Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, October 6, Jones’ 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was found in Heard County with an unidentified body inside. However, it was widely reported that Jones’ family confirmed the body police found is that of her daughter’s.

Update: Natalie Jones’ car has been found in Heard County. A body inside the car has not been identified and pending an autopsy. This is a joint investigation with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/YDDig8vkwf — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 6, 2020

Jones, 27, had driven to Jackson’s Gap, Ala., which is located an hour from her home in Georgia, to celebrate with friends. The mother of two sons, aged 11 and 8, left the party around 10:30 p.m. and later sent a text to a friend who was at the party.

“I made it. Thanks,” the text message read, according to Lt. Danny Boswell from the Heard County Sheriff’s Office. However, Boswell pointed out that Jones “didn’t say where she made it [to].” It has been reported that she was communicating with someone on social media prior to her disappearance.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO JONBENET RAMSEY? CATCH UP ON ‘THE KILLING OF JONBENET: THE FINAL SUSPECTS’

When Jones never returned home, authorities launched a search operation to look for the missing mother and her bright pink car that she was driving on that evening.

The police eventually located the missing car in Franklin, Ga. It was found in the woods of Roosterville Road, according to The LaGrange Daily Record.

“She did not deserve this because she was a good girl,” said Jones’ mother, Elaine Gordon, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Multiple outlets report that Jones was also diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic and was not on medications when she had vanished. Meanwhile, her family is dealing with the news of her mysterious death.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

“I would like to thank everybody that has been praying for my daughter,” Gordon said. “She was a beautiful girl. She had a smile that could light up the world.”

Jones’ family has also started a GoFundMe campaign, asking support for her funeral costs. The investigation is ongoing.