Things may not always be what they seem.

That’s what Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey wants the world to know after it was revealed he has moved in with her sister Nickayla to help raise the late star’s son, Josey — almost three months after the Glee alum tragically died.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorsey, 37, and the model, 25, are living in a three-bedroom rental — a process that began when Nickayla was seen helping Dorsey move his belongings from his previous home in North Hills, which is in the San Fernando Valley, on September 6.

The report insinuated that the pair may be involved in a relationship.

A frustrated Dorsey took to social media, posting on Instagram video message on Tuesday, September 29, to address the negativity he has received since Rivera’s death in July.

“I can’t believe that this is real life and I’m about to address any of this nonsense,” he said. “It’s truly sad that this is the world that we live in, where people were raised to think it’s OK to just spew hatred in general,

The justified star continued: “Especially when you make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you never has to go through.”

“I probably lost a little over 20 pounds. I don’t get good sleep. I’m sad every day,” the actor explained. “I wake up, I go to sleep sad every night, staring at the ceiling. I’m staring at the wall and I think to myself, how lucky I am to, to still have my mom and to have her help out in my life still. And then I think about how he won’t have that same opportunity in his future.”

Dorsey, who was married to the Step Up: High Water star from 2014 to 2018, recalled the “longest days” of his life when Rivera went missing on July 8, after going out on a boat with their son earlier in the afternoon.

Five days later, the actress’ body was recovered, which left Dorsey with more questions than answers to tell the couple’s child.

“You know the result of the search. You know what that result is going to be when it ends and the conversation that you’re going to have to have with him, it’s sad,” he explained. “And when the young boy says, ‘Oh, do you think that we’ll find her? I just want them to find her.’ And that, you know that he’s so smart. Um, and you know he witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes and he knows that even if they find her, she’s not coming home. It’s sad.”

Rivera drowned in Lake Piru, Calif., on July 8. She was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.