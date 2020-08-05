Niall Horan is enjoying his ‘Small Talk’ with his ‘New Angel’, Amelia Woolley, and hopefully, there is no ‘Breakup Weather’ in sight. The new couple had been spotted for the first time together leaving dinner at Fiume Battersea on Saturday all cozied up walking the streets.

The 23-year-old designer shoe buyer was seen wrapping her arms around the former 1D member looking absolutely smitten. After enjoying their romantic one-on-one dinner in London, the two were seen on the terrace of the Italian restaurant talking with another couple.

While the couple is early on in their relationship, they didn’t hide their affection during their boozy date night. MailOnline revealed last month that the Irish-born singer and Birmingham-born beaut grew close during quarantine and had been seeing one another for around two months prior.

A source said, “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.’

“He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal,” continued the source.

Earlier this month, the brunette beauty posted a Snapchat photo of her and her 26-year-old cutie smiling and holding a glass of wine with the caption ‘Sunday’s vibe’ followed by a heart emoji.

“They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job,” the source said. “Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

The “Put A Little Love On Me” singer used to date the singer and actress, Hailee Steinfeld, for over 10-months before they split in December 2018. A source told US Weekly that the two split over their busy schedules but still had love for each other.

Horan even told The Sun that he had written “Put A Little Love On Me” as a sad ballad around the time of their split. He said “I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

Along with the ‘Wrong Direction’ singer, who may have been taking a jab at former One Direction singer when writing this song, the Irish heartthrob had also been seen with some other stars like Ellie Goulding and Barbara Palvin in the past.

The ‘Moral of the Story’ is that Niall Horan is no longer in the ‘Arms Of A Stranger’ because he has his new girlfriend Woolley wrapped around his love… and body.