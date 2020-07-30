If you haven’t heard of Paul Mescal, you’re missing out. The heart-throb Irish actor makes his grand debut in the hit BBC series, Normal People, and is now up for an Emmy.

The 24-year-old blue-eyed star has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and is up against some of the best- Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Pope.

Based on the best selling novel written by Sally Rooney, Mescal plays, Connell, a troubled Trinity College student trying to figure out life and what it all means. This coming of age story is sure to tug at your heartstrings and remind you of all those little awkward moments in life that mean the most.

While English actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones, his co-star and complicated love interest, known as Marianne Sheridan in the show, was snubbed for Outstanding Lead actress, the two’s on and off-screen friendship renders the same.

Mescal shared his disappointment with Vulture and said “If it was me I would have given her all the love in that category. I can’t speak highly enough of the work she did on the show.”

Prior to this Irish hunk’s breakout role in Normal People, he made a name for himself as a mighty good stage actor. Mescal had also starred in a hilarious TV commercial for the sausage brand Denny.

Amongst his other skills, the Emmy nominee Mescal also has a lovely singing voice. Yes, he really is perfect. He is a huge fan of folk-pop music and will be performing tonight, July 30, with one of his favorite artists, Dermot Kennedy.

The two Irish buddies will be performing a virtual concert at The Natural History Museum in London. The idea to collaborate and perform together at this special gig came after Mescal’s stellar performance in the Hulu show, Normal People.

The 28-year old singer said “I reached out a little while ago. His career was moving at such a mental rate, and I literally reached out as another fellow Irish creative. I wanted to say ‘hi’ and I hoped he was enjoying the madness. I basically just hoped that he was in a good place with it, so that was it.”

As their bromance is flourishing, their creative ideas are beginning to cumulate. Who knows, maybe Mescal will try for a Grammy next.