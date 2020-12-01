Actor Paul Walker may no longer be with us, but his memory is definitely alive within his 22-year-old daughter, Meadow Rain Walker.

The Fast and Furious star died in a car crash in 2013 when Meadow was only 15 years old, and on the seventh anniversary of his death on Monday, November 30, Meadow documented a sweet moment from her childhood to pay tribute to the dad she lost all too soon.

“A silly day to remember in sadness,” she captioned the shot, which showed her leaning back with eyes shut against her father’s chest. “Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

She’s not the only one who loved the charismatic actor. Two years ago, REELZ debuted a love-filled docuseries, Paul Walker: Behind Closed Doors, featuring interviews with many of his friends, family members and fans.

‘FAST AND FURIOUS’ CAST PAYS TRIBUTE TO WALKER ON ANNIVERSARY OF HIS PASSING

“He had this kind of movie star charisma that can’t be manufactured, it’s this kind of organic and had these impossible good looks, these piercing blue eyes and this sandy blonde hair,” says Variety’s Brent Lang in the show teaser.

“Just seeing him on camera, he just kind of popped. What was it about him?” Natalie Morales asks The Fast and the Furious director, Rob Cohen.

“He had an inner light that you couldn’t deny. He had a true heart. He had true empathy, he had true sensitivity to others,” replies Cohen.

Meadow herself has been attracting attention and causing a few headlines, most recently due to Cindy Crawford‘s, son, Presley Gerber, who is seemingly into her. Although Meadow is good friends with Presley’s younger sister, Kaia Gerber, however, she doesn’t seem too interested in the model’s scion. “Presley thinks he’s the coolest guy on the planet, so he can’t understand why she’s not interested,” spilled a source regarding the ill-fated crush. “He’s going to have to prove himself a lot more to get her attention.”

Still, “Meadow’s not impressed,” notes the source. “Besides, she heard he already has a girlfriend anyway.”