Ever since Donald Trump‘s COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed to the world, die-hard supporters have gathered outside Walter Reed Medical Center where the President is being treated, rooting for Trump to pull through this precarious time.

And on Sunday, they were treated to an astonishing scene when the President made a last-minute surprise visit to his supporters outside the hospital where he was in an SUV and was driven by the screaming, applauding crowds.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND WIFE MELANIA TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

He waved to them from inside the car and was wearing a face mask.

AP VIDEO: While sick with COVID-19, President Trump briefly leaves hospital by car to wave to crowds outside. https://t.co/u35ISQFb8g — The Associated Press (@AP) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump drove by fans outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center, Sunday. https://t.co/nPWlZnReIw — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 5, 2020

After his short drive, Trump returned to his presidential suite. “President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” according to a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere provided to the media.

JUST IN: The White House says Trump's drive-by outside Walter Reed hospital was "safe to do," even as he fights the coronavirus. Spokesman Judd Deere said "appropriate precautions" were taken for the short ride, giving little details other than PPE. https://t.co/3Rjdo1Kr4o — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020

In the front passenger seat was a person wearing full personal protective gear, including a face shield. Secret Service agents were also in the car.

The 74-year-old seems intent upon letting the world know that he is going well.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Minutes prior to Sunday’s unannounced car ride, Trump tweeted another video from the hospital. “We’re getting great reports from the doctors. This is an incredible hospital, Walter Reed. The work they do is absolutely amazing. I want to thank them all, the nurses, doctors. I’ve also got to meet some of the soldiers and what a group,” he began.

“I also think we’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots we have out on the street and they’ve been out there for a long time. They have Trump flags and they love our country, so I’m not telling anybody but you, but I’m about to make a little surprise visit,” he said.

Speaking about his coronavirus diagnosis, which he publicly revealed early Friday morning, the President, who was given three drugs — dexamethasone, Regeneron’s antibody treatment, and remdesivir — during his stay so far, said: “It’s been a very interesting journey.”

“I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school. This isn’t the let’s-read-the-book-school. And I get it,” Trump said. “I understand it. It’s a very interesting thing, I’ll be letting you know about it.”

While Trump fans were delighted, others slammed the president for endangering others — including Dr. James Phillips, a Walter Reed attending physician.

“The irresponsibility is astounding,” he fumed on Twitter.

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Trump has dominated headlines around the world since his diagnosis was revealed but also left many baffled as to the exact state of his health, with many discrepancies being reported — his own doctor, Dr. Sean Conley admitted to reporters he had tried to conceal the fact that the president had received oxygen at the White House on Friday, according to Yahoo News.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

However, during a press conference Sunday, Trump’s team of doctors told reporters that the president could potentially be discharged from the hospital and back in the White House Monday if he continues to improve.

“He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi. “[If] he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is to plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course.”