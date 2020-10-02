President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, October 2.

So, how exactly did the 74-year-old contract the disease in the first place? Well, Trump’s closest aide, Hope Hicks, was traveling on Air Force One this week when she started to fall ill. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!” the former reality star tweeted on October 1. “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

A few hours later, Trump revealed he and Melania, 50, would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

“We will get through this TOGETHER!” he added.

Trump is currently experiencing “mild” symptoms and has canceled upcoming events.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” Bill Stepien, his campaign manager, said in a statement. “In addition, previously announced events involving members of the first family are also being temporarily postponed.”

During the debate on September 29, Trump continued to downplay the virus, which has killed over 200,000 people in the United States. The businessman said the infectious disease was “going to disappear” one day and “tremendous progress” has been made when it comes to finding a cure, adding that the country is “rounding the corner” in its fight against the disease.

For months Trump has said COVID-19 is like the flu, and even told people it’s a “hoax.”

